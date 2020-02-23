ATP Marseille: Felix Auger-Allassim vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming free

Felix Auger-Allassim vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming free

Felix Auger-Allassim – Stefanos Tsitsipas. Forecast for the ATP Marseille match (February 23, 2020)

In the decisive match of the tournament in Marseille, Felix Auger-Allassim will play with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The match will take place on February 23. Can a Greek defend his title? – read in our forecast.

Felix Auger-Allassim

A week later, Auger Alyassim reached his second final in a row. Seven days ago, he played in the decisive match of Rotterdam, but then lost to Gael Monfils (2-6, 4-6). After that, the Canadian seemed not to be enough for another week of competition. After all, he didn’t start Marseille in the best way and even lost to the set of Stefano Travalle and Pierre-South to Erber. But in the quarterfinal, Felix opened a second wind. First, he beat Yegor Gerasimov (7-5, 6-2), and then he defeated Gilles Simon (7-5, 7-6).

Two years ago, Auger Aljassim played in these competitions. Then he failed to overcome the first round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

A year ago, Tsitsipas played excellently in this tournament. Then the Greek tennis player did not lose a single game and took the title. This year, history repeats itself. So far, Stefanos looks good enough and easily passes his rivals.

In the first match, Tsitsipas defeated Michael Imer (6-3, 6-1). After that, the Greek won the victory over Vasek Pospisil (7-5, 6-3) and Alexander Bublik (7-5, 6-3). To defend the championship title, the Greek was left to take one step.

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is 2-1 in favor of Auger-Allassim.

Last year, in Shanghai, Tsitsipas defeated the Canadian with a score of 7-6, 7-6.

This season, the Canadian won nine matches in the hall. Greek – four.

Forecast

Auger Aljassim has now gained an excellent game form, but do not forget that he plays the second week in a row. In addition, most of his matches were tense. With Travalya and Erber he played three sets. With Simon, the match was also not easy. If not for this, Felix would probably have created problems for Tsitsipas . But due to fatigue, we believe that the representative of Canada will not be able to do this.

Our forecast is the victory of Stefanos Tsitsipas, taking into account the handicap (-2) of the game for a coefficient of 1.66 in BC 1x.