ATP Marseille: Marine Chilich vs Denis Shapovalov live streaming free, preview, prediction

Marine Chilich – Denis Shapovalov. Forecast for the ATP Marseille match (February 20, 2020)

One of the most interesting fights on February 20 in Marseille will be the confrontation of Marina Chilich and Denis Shapovalova. Which tennis players will be able to reach the quarter finals of the competition? – read in our forecast.

Marin Cilic

After speaking at Australian Open, Cilic did not play for a long time. He missed almost three weeks. This, of course, affected the Croatian game form, but he won his match here. In three sets, but Marine nevertheless broke the resistance of Ilya Ivashka (3-6, 7-6, 6-4).

This season, Cilic did not always manage to get easy victories. However, he lost only two meetings. In one of them he lost to Guido Pellier, and in the second to Milos Raonic.

Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov showed an excellent game in the ATP Cup, but after that a black stripe entered the Canadian game. Denis does not win the tour for a month. The last time he managed to do this in the second round match of Adelaide, where he defeated Vasek Pospishil.

In the previous two matches, Denis allowed his compatriot to take revenge (2-6, 3-6), and also lost to Grigor Dimitrov (3-6, 6-7). Shapovalov seems to have lost faith in his own strength.

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is still 1-1.

Last year, in Indian Wells, Shapovalov beat Cilic with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Forecast

Shapovalov has been catastrophically poorly performing recently. It is unlikely that the Canadian will be able to play better in this match. Cilic had already managed to shoot to cover the local courts, while Denis had not played here yet. The match may not be easy, but in the class, a Croat has a better chance of winning.

Our forecast is the victory of Marina Chilich for a factor of 2.12 in BC Marathon