ATP Marseille Open: Gilles Simon vs Aljaz Bedene live streaming free, preview, betting odds

Gilles Simon – Aljaj Beden. Forecast for the match ATP Marseille (February 20, 2020)

Gilles Simon has never beat Alyazh Beden in his career. February 20, tennis players will meet at a tournament in Marseille. What will be the match for a 35-year-old Frenchman? – read in our forecast.



Gilles Simon

Simon wins through the season this time. Apparently, age makes itself felt. The Frenchman is already 35 years old and, probably, primarily because of this, he does not always succeed in competing on equal terms with younger rivals.

At competitions in Marseille, Simon in the first round met with 18-year-old Harald Mayo. Gilles won that meeting, but largely thanks to his experience. Mayo was good, even took Simon’s serve, but blundered at the key moments of the meeting. As a result, Simon’s victory with a score of 6-4, 7-6.



Aljaj Beden

Last week, Bedene played well at the competitions in Rotterdam, where he defeated Benoit Peer (6-2, 6-4) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (7-5, 6-4).

In Marseilles, Alyazh started the match against the Russian Karen Khachanov. Having lost the first set, the representative of Slovenia managed to take the next two. Bedene won the match with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 7-5).

Statistics

In personal meetings, Beden is 3-0.

In the last five games, Beden won three victories, Simon – two.

Forecast

Bedene beat Simon three times in his career and hardly believes that Gilles can oppose something to his opponent in the upcoming game. Beden preaches an attacking style of play that will be difficult for Simon to handle. We propose that the representative of Slovenia win the upcoming match.

Our forecast is Beden's victory.