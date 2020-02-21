ATP Marseille Open prediction: Alexander Bublik vs Denis Shapovalov live streaming free

Alexander Bublik vs Denis Shapovalov live streaming free

Alexander Bublik – Denis Shapovalov. Forecast for the match ATP Marseille (February 21, 2020)

Alexander Bublik and Denis Shapovalov February 21 at the tournament in Marseille for the first time play against each other. For which of them will the fight be the best? – read in our forecast.

Alexander Bublik

Bagel finally managed to overcome the second round of the current season. Prior to this, the representative of Kazakhstan in the second round this year flew to competitions in Doha, Adelaide, Montpellier and Rotterdam.

At a tournament in Marseille, Bagel managed to get through two pretty serious opponents. In the first round he defeated Marton Fuchovich in two sets (6-4, 7-5), and in the second round he defeated Benoit Peer in three games (3-6, 6-4, 6-4).

Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov still can not boast of particular stability in the current season. Before the start of the tournament in Marseille, the representative of Canada collected four defeats in a row.

In the opening match at the current competition, Shapovalov defeated Marina Chilich (6-4, 4-6, 6-2). Moreover, Denis acted better than his opponent in the game, having managed to make 17 aces and match his opponent three times in a match.

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five matches, Bagel won three victories, Shapovalov – one.

Forecast

Shapovalov appears chaotically in the current season. Just recently, Denis interrupted a series of four defeats in a row. At Bagel, everything is developing more smoothly this year, so we hope that the representative of Kazakhstan will not be easy prey for Shapovalov in the upcoming game.

Our forecast is the victory of the Bagel with the handicap of the (+3) game for the coefficient 2.06 in BC Fonbet.