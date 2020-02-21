ATP Marseille Open Quarterfinal Predictions: Vasek Pospisil vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming free

Vasek Pospisil vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming free

Vasek Pospisil – Stefanos Tsitsipas. Forecast for the ATP Marseille match (February 21, 2020)

On February 21, the current champion of Marseille Stefanos Tsitsipas will play with Vasek Pospisil. Will the Greek tennis player be able to confirm his status as a favorite? – read in our forecast.



Vasek Pospisil

I wrote to the excellent start of these competitions, beating Emil Ruusuvori (7-6, 6-3) and Hubert Gurkach (6-3, 6-4) in the first two rounds. The Canadian feed flies again. For two matches on his account 23 aces and at least 76% of the goals won in the first serve.

Recently, Vasek scored a great game form. Thanks to his confident game, he visited the Montpellier finals and the second round of Rotterdam. On the account of the Canadian victory over Daniil Medvedev, David Goffin and Denis Shapovalov.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

In 2019, Tsitsipas did not lose a single set in Marseille, but in the final he confidently beat Mikhail Kukushkin. It seems that this time Stefanos wants to continue what he started. In the previous round, the Greek beat Mikael Imer too easily (6-1, 6-3).

Last week, Tsitsipas took part in a tournament in Rotterdam. In the Netherlands, he managed to pass only Hubert Gourcach (6-7, 6-3, 6-1). Already in the next match, he lost to Aljaj Beden (5-7, 4-6).

Statistics

In 2017, on the grass, I wrote beat Tsitsipas in two sets.

This season, the Canadian won seven matches in the hall. Greek – two.

Forecast

In Tsitsipasa excellent reception. Thanks to this, he can cope with a strong serve. In the draws, the Canadian is inferior to the Greek, so it is unlikely that the favorite will pass. We believe that Stefanos will win a landslide victory.

Our forecast is the victory of Stefanos Tsitsipas, taking into account the handicap (-2) of the game for a coefficient of 1.66 in BC Parimatch