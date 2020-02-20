ATP Marseille: Pierre-South Erber vs Felix Auger-Allassim live streaming free

Pierre-South Erber vs Felix Auger-Allassim live streaming free

Pierre-South Erber – Felix Auger-Allassim. Forecast for the ATP Marseille match (February 20, 2020)

On February 20, Pierre-South Erber will try to stop Felix Auger-Allassim. Will the Frenchman succeed? – read in our forecast.

Pierre-South Erber

After Australian Open, Erber performs exclusively at tournaments in France. Two weeks ago, Pierre-South played in Montpellier, where he reached the quarter-finals. There, by the way, he beat Felix Auger-Allassim with a score of 7-5, 7-6. In another match, the Frenchman defeated Sergei Stakhovsky (6-2, 7-5).

Rotterdam Erber missed and appeared on the courts of Marseille. In the previous match, Pierre-South demonstrated a good game and without any problems passed Mikhail Kukushkin (7-6, 6-4).

Felix Auger-Allassim

Auger Aljassim arrived in Marseille after speaking at a tournament in Rotterdam. In the Netherlands, the Canadian played in the finals, but failed to beat Gael Monfils (2-6, 4-6). As a result, the title went to an experienced Frenchman. In the remaining fights of those competitions, Felix defeated Aljaz Bedene, Jan Lennard Struff, Grigor Dimitrov and Pablo Carreno-Bustu.

It seems that long appearances do not have the best effect on the gaming conditions of the representative of Canada. In the previous match in Marseille, he passed with great difficulty Stefano Traval (6-7, 7-6, 6-3).

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 1-0 in favor of Erber.

This season, the Frenchman won three matches in the hall. Canadian – six.

In the previous match, Auger-Allassim won 31% of the goals in the second serve.

Forecast

In the match with Travaglia, the Canadian made a lot of mistakes. He passed the Italian, but did so thanks to his strong pitch. If the first one did not fly with him, then Auger-Aljassim began to have problems. It seems to us that Felix is ​​already physically addicted, which Erber will definitely use .

Our forecast is the victory of Pierre-South Erber for a coefficient of 1.95 in BC Betting League