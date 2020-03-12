ATP Nur Sultan: Arthur De Greef v Aslan Karatsev live streaming free for the

ATP Nur Sultan: Arthur De Greef v Aslan Karatsev live streaming free

Arthur De Greef v Aslan Karatsev. Forecast for the match ATP Nur Sultan (March 12, 2020)

Aslan Karatsev in the 1/8 finals of the tournament in Nur Sultan on March 12 will play with Arthur De Grif. Will the Russian manage to get into the quarter finals of the competition? – read in our forecast.

Arthur De Greeff

De Griff is unstable in the current season. The Belgian cannot boast of any winning streaks this year. At current competitions in Nur Sultan, De Griff defeated Alex Molchan (6-2, 2-6, 6-2) in the first round, and Portuguese tennis player Federico Ferreira Silva defeated in the second round.

Aslan Karatsev

Karatsev great started the current season. Immediately at the beginning of the year, the Russian managed to get to the finals at a tournament in Bangkok. During the competition, Aslan won over Jiri Vesela (6-4, 6-7, 6-2) and Mirza Bashich (6-4, 3-6, 6-4). In the final, he lost to Aliyazh Balash (6-7, 6-0, 6-7).

In the current tournament in Nur-Sultan, Karatsev first beat Tomas Mahach (6-7, 6-4, 6-3), and then defeated Robin Haase (7-6, 6-1).

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five meetings, De Griff won three victories, Karatsev – two.

Forecast

Karatsev showed himself well in the previous game against Robin Haase. The Russian played great on the back line and rightfully won the match. In the upcoming match against De Grif, Karatsev is a favorite and, in our opinion, is able to confirm this status. We offer to put on the victory of the Russian with a handicap.

Our forecast is the victory of Karatsev with the handicap of the (-2) game for a coefficient of 1.74 in BC Parimatch.