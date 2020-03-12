ATP Nur Sultan: Illya Marchenko vs Alexey Zakharov live stream, preview, betting tips

Illya Marchenko vs Alexey Zakharov. Forecast for the match ATP Nur Sultan (March 12, 2020)

Ilya Marchenko in the third round of the tournament in Nur-Sultan on March 12 will play with Alexei Zakharov. What are the chances of victory for the Russians in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Illya Marchenko

Marchenko performs well this season. Recently, a Ukrainian managed to get to the finals at a tournament in Bergamo. It is evident that Ilya has a great desire to return to the first hundred of the world ranking. Previously, Marchenko could boast of 49th place in the ATP rating, but at the moment he takes the 20th place in this rating.

At the current competitions in Nur-Sultan, Ilya had one match – in the second round, he figured out Sanzhar Fayziev (6-1, 6-4) in two games.

Alexey Zakharov

Zakharov at the current tournament in Nur Sultan started from the first round. In the opening match, the Russian defeated Daniil Ozerny, beating him in two games (6-2, 6-2). In the second round, Zakharov had to meet with Yannick Maden, but the German did not meet because of health problems, so in the 1/8 finals Alexey went out without a fight.

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five games, Zakharov won five victories, Marchenko – three.

Forecast

Marchenko is slowly returning to its former level. At the moment, the Ukrainian tennis player is located on the 209th place in the world ranking, although once he was in the first hundred. Surely Ilya plans to return there, and for this it is necessary to win as many matches as possible.

19-year-old Zakharov should not be a big problem for Marchenko. Still, the Ukrainian tennis player has more experience, so we suggest that in the upcoming meeting we put on his victory with a handicap.

Our forecast is the victory of Marchenko with the handicap (-4) of the game for a coefficient of 1.84 in BC Parimatch.