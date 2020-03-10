ATP Nur-Sultan: Aslan Karatsev vs Robin Haase live stream, preview, betting tips

Aslan Karatsev vs Robin Haase. Forecast for the Asia-Pacific Nur-Sultan match (March 11, 2020)

In the second round of the tournament in Nur-Sultan, Aslan Karatsev will be confronted by Robin Haas. Will the Russian man be able to fight the representative of the Netherlands? – read in our forecast.

Aslan Karatsev

Karatsev started this season perfectly. In his first tournament, which was held in Thailand, he reached the finals. During the competition, he beat Jiri Vesely and Mirza Basich. But on this the good results of the Russian ended. In the next tournament, he took off in the second round, and then began to lose.

Aslan managed to interrupt his series of defeats in Kazakhstan. At these competitions, he already managed to pass Tomasz Maháč from the Czech Republic (6-7, 6-4, 6-3).

Robin Haase

Haase played out to the point that he fell to 169th place in the ATP ranking. Return to the first hundred he still does not work, so Robin plays on different challengers. Having visited the Challenger finals in Thailand, the representative of the Netherlands tried his hand at more rated competitions. But none of this worked out. In Pune, he did not qualify, and in Rotterdam sheathed a racket after the first match. Then he lost to David Goffin (6-3, 6-7, 4-6).

Last week, Haase played in the Davis Cup, where he beat Mikhail Kukushkin (6-4, 6-7, 6-3) and lost to Alexander Bublik (6-7, 1-6).

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 2-0 in favor of Haase.

In two previous personal fights, the opponents played three games.

Forecast

Haase seems to be starting to take on a game form. Recent results indicate this. But Karatsev is not yet impressive with his game. It is unlikely that the Russian will be able to fight the representative of the Netherlands. Aslan twice already lost to Robin. Most likely, the representative of Russia will not succeed even now.

Our forecast is the victory of Robin Haase, taking into account the handicap (-2) of the game for a coefficient of 1.88 in BC 1x.