ATP Rio de Janeiro: Carlos Alcaras vs Federico Coria live streaming free

Carlos Alcaras – Federico Coria. Forecast for the match ATP Rio de Janeiro (February 20, 2020)

16-year-old Carlos Alcaras in the first round of the tournament in Rio de Janeiro beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas. In the second round, the young Spaniard will play with Federico Coria on February 20. What will be the upcoming match for a young tennis player? – read in our forecast.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaras is ranked 406th in the ATP ranking. He is only 16 years old. Being a Spaniard, he most of all likes to play on the ground. Before the competition in Rio de Janeiro, Alcaraz played great at the ITF series tournament in Antalya, where he managed to reach the finals.

In the first round of the current tournament in Rio de Janeiro, the Spaniard, perhaps, won one of the most significant victories in his career. In three sets, the young Spaniard beat his compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7-6, 4-6, 7-6).

Federico Coria

Koria is a profile primer. At the current competition in Rio de Janeiro, the Argentinean managed to hold three fights. Federico beat Spaniard Carlos Taberner (7-6, 6-1) and Slovak Josef Kovalik (6-2, 6-4) in qualifying.

In the first round, Coria defeated Corentin Moutet from France in three games (1-6, 7-6, 7-6).

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

In the last five games, Alcaras won four victories, Coria – three.

Forecast

16-year-old Alcaras in the first round of the tournament in Rio de Janeiro beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas. This is probably one of the significant achievements for the young Spaniard in his career at the moment. Koria is an experienced primer and should try not to underestimate the opponent in the upcoming game.

Our forecast is the victory of Federico Coria for the coefficient 1.84 in BC Fonbet.