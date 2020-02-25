Attempt at the businessman in Bulgaria: one of the suspects of Russians turned diplomat

In attempts to poison the “new” Bulgarian businessman of Hebrew could be involved a Russian diplomat, an employee representative to the world trade organization in Geneva, Georgy Gorshkov.

About it writes “Radio Freedom” with reference to the investigation group Bellingcat, Swiss Tamedia Russian website and The Insider. However, according to investigators, real name Gorshkov — Yegor Gordiyenko. It is reported that this man with the diplomatic rank of third Secretary participated in other operations of the GRU abroad, in particular, cooperated with the suspects in the poisoning of a Novice Yulia and Sergey Skrobala in the UK.

The name Gorshkov mentioned among the three citizens of Russia, which the Prosecutor’s office of Bulgaria suspected in the assassination of three Bulgarian citizens. Also in the list are the Russians-Sergey Pavlov and Sergey Fedotov.

Investigators claim that the man with the passport in the name Gorshkov was in Bulgaria together with Denis Sergeev (aka “Fedotov”) in April and may 2015, when the attempt on the life of a businessman Hebrew. According to them, Gordienko, participated in the annexation of Crimea. In 2014, he got an apartment in the same building as one of the suspects in the poisoning Skipala — Alexander Mishkin (“DOE”), and often talked with him, as with others involved in the case — Anatoly Caigoy (“Bocharovym”).

As previously reported “FACTS” in Bulgaria released the names and photos of people who may be involved in the attacks on the citizens of this country with the help of toxic substances “Beginner”.

