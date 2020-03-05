Attempt to disinfect the money from the coronavirus in the microwave ended in tears (photo…

A resident of the Chinese city Sanying named Aunt Whether in fear of the coronavirus (already reached and to Ukraine) decided to disinfect the money. She placed more than 3,000 yuan (the equivalent of about 440 dollars) in the microwave, hoping to spend their “heat treatment”. Less than a minute later, the Chinese smelled something burning and opened the microwave door. As writes the edition Republic World, the woman was waiting for a disappointing picture, banknotes were badly burned. Some of them were charred and crumbled in her hands.

Lee decided to try to contact the Bank to exchange. In several financial institutions turned her down. But the staff of one of them I went there to meet the victim, checked the bills and replaced by new ones that could still be identified.

So Aunt have not suffered such damage as they could. Bank employees called burnt cash lady not to succumb to paranoia. Especially as earlier in China, the Central Bank decided to professionally disinfect banknotes using ultraviolet irradiation and high temperature.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter