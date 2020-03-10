Australia has filed a lawsuit against Facebook

The Australian government has filed a lawsuit against Facebook, which violated the privacy of users. About it reports a press-service of the government of Australia.

As it turned out, the company unveiled Facebook personal user data program This is Your Digital Life. This program collected data for any other purpose than that for which formally the information was collected. Australian authorities suing for violations of the privacy act 1988.

“The government’s Commissioner for information, filed a lawsuit against Facebook in Federal court, claiming that the social network has committed a serious and repeated interference in private life contrary to the law of Australia relating to privacy,” – said in the message.

And also, they put forward a claim due to the fact that Facebook did not provide capabilities for users to control the way the disclosure of their data.