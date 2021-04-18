Australia News Live: New Zealand Travel Bubble Opens; national cabinet meets on Covid vaccine | Australia News

18:08

First deputy minister Michael McCormack has announced the opening of the trans-Tasmania bubble as the beginning of “we are returning to normality before COVID”.

He spoke on ABC News Breakfast this morning:

It takes a long time, but little by little, flight by flight, little supply by little supply, we are arriving and the Australians are welcoming it …

McCormack was asked if the government could set deadlines for when other travel bubbles, such as Singapore or some Passive Nations, would open.

We can and we will. And we must. But we will do so based on the best possible medical advice. So whether Singapore is next, or as you identify, one of the Pacific Island nations, we are in those discussions, preliminary early discussions, and as vaccine launches happen, both here and elsewhere. , that’s what will happen. We want to make sure that international travel is back to normal. Even in the coming months, because it’s so important that we get Australians to travel and people can come here, spend their money and have fun.

So one of the other important things to consider today is the defense minister. Peter dutieston overthrow of defense chief Angus campbellThe decision to remove the meritorious unit mentions (a type of war honor) from 3,000 SAS veterans in the Afghanistan conflict following a convicting war crimes report.

All SAS soldiers will now retain their citation unless convicted of war crimes or fired for misconduct after being threatened with loss of honor.

Dutton spoke to News Corp newspapers before Anzac Day next week:

We honor these young men and women and they will wear their unity citation medal with pride … Nearly 40,000 honored our country with their service in Afghanistan and Iraq and I couldn’t be more proud of their sacrifice.

Dutton is expected to formally make the announcement later Monday when he visits the headquarters of the Special Air Service Regiment at Campbell Barracks in Perth.

For those who haven’t kept up with the story, an investigation led by Justice Paul brereton last year found that some SAS forces that served with the Special Operations Task Force in Afghanistan illegally killed 39 civilians and prisoners and treated two people cruelly between 2007 and 2013.

In response, General Campbell warned in November that more than 3,000 SAS soldiers would be stripped of their citations in response to the allegations. But shortly after, he clarified that answer by saying that no decision had been made on how to respond to the report’s recommendations.

Later, tens of thousands of people signed an online petition demanding that only subpoenas for veterans convicted of war crimes be revoked.

Hello from gate 31 at Sydney * international * airport.

By the time you read this, I’ll be on my way to Auckland, New Zealand, aboard Jetstar flight JQ201, the first jet to leave Australia as part of the round-trip bubble established between the two countries.

If, like me and basically everyone else on the planet, you haven’t been through an airport check-in process in a while, I’m here to tell you that … it still sucks. I’m not sure what I was expecting when I showed up here, maybe nature had reclaimed the terminal like in an apocalypse movie. But everything is mostly how I remember it, down to the substandard coffee I paid $ 8.60 for.

But obviously there is a lot of anticipation among the people waiting to board. So far I have come across a mix of those returning to New Zealand after more than a year separated from their family, as well as the highly enthusiastic tourists desperate tourism providers hope will provide crucial financial livelihoods.

But there is also a first day back to school atmosphere. Everybody seems a little giddy from doing this again that we all took for granted for so long.

Good morning! Matilda boseley here,

I’m coming to see you today from Melbourne, but you know what, if I really wanted to, I could have come from New Zealand today.

That’s how it is! The travel bubble is officially open and Australians can re-cross Tasmania free of quarantine after more than a year of strict border restrictions, according to the dedicated Guardian reporter. Michael McGowan he has taken one for the team and got on the first plane out of Australia. (What a sacrifice he has made for us).

This first flight should take off around 6am, but it seems that some things on international travel never change, because it has been delayed. I think it’s taking off as we speak and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Prime Minister Scott morrison hailed the opening of the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble as a major milestone:

Today’s milestone is a mutual benefit for Australians and New Zealanders, boosting our economies and keeping our people safe and just in time for Anzac Day … Both countries have done an extraordinary job protecting our communities from Covid and the roundtrip flights are an important step on our journey.

And it seems that the sentiment is shared across the ditch with the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Jacinda ardern also celebrating this morning.

It’s really exciting to start traveling without quarantine with Australia … Whether it’s family, friends, or returning tourists, New Zealand welcomes you and have fun. The bubble marks a significant step in the reconnection of both countries with the world and it is something that we should all take a moment to be very proud of.

The easing of the border restriction corresponds to the agreement already in force for the arrivals of kiwis, which have been able to visit Australia without being quarantined for the last six months.

With international travel now back on the agenda, both leaders have started hinting at which nations could be included in the next bubble. Both have been hinting that the Pacific nations could be next in line, with the possibility that Singapore will follow. The possibility that vaccinated Australia can travel and quarantine at home rather than in hotels has also been raised as a possible next step towards the end of the year.

With that, why don’t we jump into the day? If there’s something you think I’ve missed or think it should be on the blog but isn’t, send me a message on Twitter. @MatildaBoseley or email me at [email protected]