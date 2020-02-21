Australian Championship: Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory live streaming free, preview, prediction

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory live streaming free

Newcastle Jets – Melbourne Victory: prediction (CF 2.28) for the Australian Championship match (February 22, 2020)

Newcastle Jets have lost their last two home matches of Melbourne Victory, but will the tradition continue on February 22 – the answer is in our forecast. Who will be stronger?



Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets has been betting on the playoffs this season, but has completely failed – Karl Robinson’s team is currently ranked last but one in the table. 11 points separate from the sixth line of “reactive” ones – it will be extremely difficult for them to overcome such a handicap.

Nevertheless, the Newcastle Jets is attempting – having tied 1-1 with Sydney Wanderers in the last round, he extended his series without a loss to three matches.

Melbourne Victory

“Melbourne Victory” also does not justify the fans’ forecasts – the team of Carlos Salvachua is in ninth place in the table. There is a nine-point lag from the playoff zone, which theoretically can still be played, but for this the club needs to start winning stably, with which there are problems.

In the final round, Melbourne Victory lost 1: 2 to Melbourne City, extending the series without victories to five matches.

Statistics

In the first round, “Melbourne Victory” defeated the “Newcastle Jets” with a score of 4: 0

In one of the last five home games, Newcastle Jets managed to win

Newcastle Jets has the worst defense in the league – 35 goals conceded in 17 matches



Forecast

“Melbourne Victory” still has a chance to save the season and break into the playoff zone, but for this, the Salvachua team needs only a victory today. The task for the guests is quite feasible – “Newcastle Jets”, although it has issued several high-quality matches recently, but in the defense of the “reactive” have serious problems, which “Melbourne Victory” may well take advantage of.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Melbourne Victory . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.28