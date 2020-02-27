A-League: Sydney FC vs Sydney Wanderers, live stream, preview, prediction

Sydney vs Sydney Wanderers: prediction for the Australian Championship match (February 27, 2020)

In the last two matches, Sydney did not beat Sydney Wanderers, but whether there will be a sensation on February 27, we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Sydney

Sydney is clearly betting on winning the championship and is moving towards its goal by leaps and bounds – the team of Steve Koriki is currently the sole leader of the tournament. The gap from the closest pursuer in the person of “Perth Glory” is 13 points and at the same time the “sky blue” has another match in reserve.

In the last round, Sydney defeated Central Coast Mariners 3-0, scoring a sixth consecutive victory in the championship.

Sydney Wanderers

“Sydney Wanderers” is fighting for a place in the playoffs, which so far has not been particularly successful. While the team of Jean-Paul de Marigny is in seventh place in the table with 21 points in the asset, behind the sixth Brisbane Roar by five points. In the last round, “wanderers”, contrary to all forecasts, defeated Adelaide United 5-2, extending the series without defeats to three matches.

Statistics

Sydney haven’t lost to Sydney Wanderers in any of their last eight home matches – five wins and three draws

Sydney has won the last six matches of the championship

Sydney Wanderers suffered five defeats in their last seven away matches

“Sydney” has gained excellent shape and is winning victory after victory – the gap from second place is already 13 points and “sky blue” is clearly not planning to stop there. “Sydney Wanderers” after the change of head coach has changed, but it is unlikely that “wanderers” are able to oppose anything to the leader of the championship, which has a huge advantage in the class.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – the victory of Sydney . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80