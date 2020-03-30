Australian scientists have accidentally solved the mystery of quantum mechanics

About 60 years ago, American physicist and Nobel prize winner Nicholas Blombergen (Nicolaas Bloembergen) predicted the possibility of existence of such phenomena as nuclear electric resonance. However, until recently nobody has been able to demonstrate this phenomenon in person. But not so long ago in one of the laboratories of the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, was received the first actual evidence of a nuclear electric resonance, and this became possible due to a malfunction of one of the parts of the laboratory setup. However, accidentally made a discovery gives people a new level of control nuclei, which in turn can seriously speed up the development of quantum computers and communication devices, according to dailytechinfo.org.

Nuclear electric resonance allows you to control the rotation of individual atoms using magnetic and electric fields. This means the possibility of more precise control that does not require the use of large and cumbersome devices. “We now have the path to the development of quantum computers, which use the spin of individual atoms”, the researchers write, “And thus eliminated the need to use any variable magnetic fields”.

In some situations, nuclear electric resonance can be replaced by magnetic nuclear resonance, which is used for different purposes and require large electromagnets the windings which large currents circulate. As example, the installation of magnetic resonance imaging, available in any good hospital and there is not the smallest room.

Note that in their work, Australian scientists have been working on improving the technology of nuclear magnetic resonance. Broken antenna but their experimental setup was the reason that scientists started to get very unusual and unexpected data. A long and careful analysis of these data allowed scientists to understand all of what is happening and to understand that they were able to successfully solve the task set by Bloembergen in 1961, and the first to demonstrate the phenomenon of nuclear electric resonance.

The collected experimental data allowed the scientists to make the computer a mathematical model that showed the possibility of using electric fields to influence the nucleus of an atom at its most fundamental level. These fields distort the internal atomic context, which leads to a spatial reorientation of the atom.

Now that scientists have learned how it works the phenomenon of nuclear electric resonance, they can begin the search for the practical application of this phenomenon. In addition, this discovery added a list of significant scientific discoveries made at random.