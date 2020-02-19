Australian tested the plane on solar batteries

The plane PHASA-35 in future can be used to detect forest fires and support 5G-cover

PHASA-35 35-metre-high solar-electric plane successfully completed its first flight. It was a significant moment in the market of aviation and cosmonautics, which filled the gap between aircraft and satellite technology.

PHASA-35 was designed, built and launched in less than two years in the framework of cooperation between the companies BAE Systems and Prismatic. Designed for unmanned operation in the stratosphere PHASA-35 provides a sustainable and affordable alternative to satellites, combined with the capabilities of the aircraft that can be used for a number of valuable applications, including the detection of forest fires and Maritime surveillance, report “Comments”.

With the support of the British defence scientific and technical laboratory (DSTL) and the Australian defence scientific and technical group (DSTG) successful flight tests took place at the site of the spaceport Vomer in South Australia.

The plane PHASA-35 solar panels can be a dual-purpose products. For example, to ensure the deployment of 5G communication in remote areas of the country, carrying the load of the antennas weighing more than 40 kg. In BAE Systems do not exclude that the first PHASA-35 will be commissioned during the year.