Avril Lavigne, St. Patrick’s Day, Madonna and Coachella: as the coronavirus affects show business

The Coachella festival is transferred for October. Photo: instagram.com/coachella

The threat of coronavirus is making major adjustments in people’s life, including forcing to postpone or cancel public events and concerts around the world.

LeMonade has compiled a list of some events that will be held or postponed due Covid-19.

Cancelled concerts. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, many stars have to deprive fans of their concerts. In Paris for this reason, noted two performances of American pop diva Madonna, reports the BBC. They were to be held on 10 and 11 March at Le Grand Rex as part of a world tour of Madame X. However, on the weekends in France have banned the Assembly of more than 1,000 people.

I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

The American rock band Pearl Jam due to the coronavirus has decided to cancel the tour in the USA and Canada, which was supposed to start on March 18. The risk is too great, I believe in the team.

Asian tours. In early March, has upset fans of the canadian singer Avril Lavigne — 23 April she had to start the Asian leg of its world tour, but 12 concerts in China, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan have been cancelled.

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

The schedule of events. Coronavirus a serious impact on the schedule of events around the world. For example, in Stuttgart (Germany) was cancelled, the traditional week of Bach, dedicated to the great composer (the event was scheduled for March 13-21). Should have been held dozens of workshops, seminars and concerts. Tickets to almost all events have already been rasprodany.

This year in Ireland due to concerns about the coronavirus decided to abandon all of the parades in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, including the largest in Dublin, which was to be held on March 17.

According to the Department of tourism of the city, each year more than 500 thousand people from all over the world come here, so the cancellation can be a devastating blow to the local economy. Will not take place and the second largest parade in cork, which attracted up to 50 thousand spectators.

Due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak, many upcoming high profile events in #Dublin have been cancelled. This includes the @stpatricksfest parade. We'll be updating our What's On listings in the coming days to reflect these cancellations, but for now see: https://t.co/OjSSVk229Q — Dublin.ie (@Dublin_ie) March 9, 2020

For the first time in 34 years cancelled and the annual conference on technology, film and music, SXSW (South by Southwest) held in Austin, Texas (USA). This decision was taken by the local authorities, and saddened by the organizers in their statement said that “will faithfully follow the instructions of the city.”

The conference was held from 13 to 22 March, but it was time to go Facebook, Intel, Twitter and TikTok — large companies have restricted the travel of staff in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

Coachella. The press has also reported the transfer of one of the largest music festivals in the world — Coachella in the US. According to sources, The Sun, the event of the outbreak of coronavirus takes from April to October. This decision was made after riverside County, California, where each year the festival have confirmed the first case of infection with coronavirus.

Soon came the confirmation of this news.

