Aya Nakamura and Angela known in the international: the streaming is not there for nothing !

Angela and Aya Nakamura… abroad, they deadent it. In 2019, the French stars have a hit worldwide. And they can say thank you to Spotify or Deezer. MCE TV says it all.

A BALANCE SHEET IS “EXCEPTIONAL” FOR FRENCH STARS

Aya Nakamura is a success abroad. In fact, it shares the same poster with Travis Scott at Coachella. The interpreter of Djadja also dance in clubs in Europe. It was even able to hear his sounds from the series Elite on Netflix. On his side, Angela is no longer in rest. In 2019, it was in the top 10 of the best listens on Spotify. It has sold almost 250,000 albums in the international. We can say that all these stars have rated addition-Hexagon.

This success, the French artists in the platforms of streaming. In fact, the giants that are Deezer and Spotify have helped to boost their fame. When asked about the success of the French international, Marc Thonon, Office Export of the music, asso, who accompanied the stars in their success abroad, has revealed the secret recipe to BFM Business. It tells you everything about the international success of French stars.

Aya Nakamura, Angela… When streaming to boost their career outside France

According to Marc Thonon, the French artists, and especially women like Aya Nakamura, bring added value to the market, in the face of the English and the Americans. He also pointed out that the platforms of streaming deliver data from non-negligible to make a name for himself. In effect, the artists arrive to know the places where they are most listened to. ” Today, your content, your music, it is available everywhere in the world. What’s more, you have access to these famous data that allow you to analyze in what territories you have an echo on such-and-such disk “.

Another surprising fact : some artists have released anything for years. Yet, the album of Zaz are at the top of the rankings. ” Zaz, for example, appears in our Top this year, with an album released in 2014 “, says Marc Thonon. Well, yes, Zaz is not as prolific as Aya Nakamura or Angela. However, it is not a surprise to the expert. In fact, his record attracted new territories with ” new people [who] subscribe to the streaming all the days “. It is therefore a virtuous circle for the French in search of notoriety. In addition, the streaming audio has no age. Spotify, Deezer, Apple’s Music and his ilk are all age ranges as targets.