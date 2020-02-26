Aya Nakamura and Camille Combal is ambiancent in Plan C !

Share on Facebook

Aya Nakamura and Camille Combal, which the duo of madness ! In Plan C, the host and the singer are ambiancés on the song Pookie.

For her grand return to television, Camille Combal has not done things by half. Thus, the facilitator is launched in a Carpool Karaoke hilarious at the side of Aya Nakamura. MCE TV tells you more !

In the United States, there are a series of videos that made a real hit. It is, therefore, of the famous Carpool Karaoke. In his car, James Corden invites then big celebrities for a ride music. Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, or Migos, they all passed. Thus, the concept accumulated several million views on Youtube.

To the delight of the audience, Camille Combal, therefore, decided to borrow the idea to his american friend. Thus, the moderator has invited Aya Nakamura for a walk and very lively ! On the road, they have shared a unique moment. Djadja, Behavior, or The Dot, the taxi driver and the singer have included all his greatest hits.

View this post on Instagram

Aya Nakamura is the ambient side of Camille Combal

Of course, Aya Nakamura and Camille Combal does not stop there. They then released their best verse on the famous piece It attaches, of Christophe Maé. A pretty impressive feat. The singer has also made confidences to the public. Thus, it is assigned on the things that he liked not its reputation. ” I hate it when people call me Djadja “. She also stated that a note annoyed her more than anything. ” It means what your words ? You don’t understand anything “.

On Instagram, Aya Nakamura then shared one of the moments that she preferred. Therefore, we see the singer regain Pookie at the side of Camille Combal. Of course, the facilitator is also lent to the game. The sequence is already cult ! Moreover, her fans loved. ” This video kills me ! “, ” Your voice is wow… Even at ease you sing like a pro “.