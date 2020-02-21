Aya Nakamura at the top: his album “Nakamura” beats all the records !

Aya Nakamura is at the top of his consecration. Yes, the star of the franco-malian has broken records to listen to. All this thanks to his last album.

Box full ! Once again, Aya Nakamura dead it. In fact, our Beyoncé national explodes the records of the wiretaps. All this thanks to his self-titled album. MCE TV says it all.

Aya Nakamura is a success. In fact, his reputation is not made in France. Yes, the star is known throughout the clubs in Europe, thanks to songs like ” Djadja “ or even ” Pookie “.

If even in France, it’s hard to understand the meaning of his words, Aya Nakamura said that she was tired of being asked what she is trying to tell us. However, the star continues to move. To this day, Aya has sold nearly 100,000 copies of its new edition of ” Nakamura “.

pic.twitter.com/I6NGpsCHli February 21, 2020

Aya Nakamura: his album “Nakamura” dead platforms streaming

It is a true success Story. In addition to the sales of his album, Aya Nakamura can say thank you to the streaming, which place it among the artists the most listened in France and abroad. In fact, if Rihanna is the number 1 in the world, the interpreter of ” Behavior “ is not at rest. In France, Aya scooped all the trophies. At only 17 weeks of operation, his album ” Nakamura “ has sold 99 997 copies. What make proud the artist of Malian origin. It must be said that his music is heady. To the point where even our Spanish friends have integrated one of its sounds into their successful series Elite.

Known across the Atlantic, Aya Nakamura will occur even in Laval, Québec. Yes, Aya has a good reason to tell it. After all, it shared the poster for Coachella with Travis Scott. However, her single ” Pookie “ is already a diamond disk. Besides, it has nearly 50 million listen unique. Aya is also double platinum. What give him more credibility before Coachella, the place of consecration for the French artists. All this will do is talking to his haters. That said, we wish him and set it on fire. To follow !