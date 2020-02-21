Aya Nakamura cannot stand this question on its music ! (VIDEO)

With Camille Combal, Aya Nakamura is engaged in a “Carpool Karaoke”. The star has declared that a question annoyed her more than anything.

For her return, Camille Combal is inspired by a concept that proved a massive hit in the United States. For this first one, he was then invited Aya Nakamura. MCE TV tells you more !

A TRIP BY CAR

The Carpool Karaoke is a show which proved a massive hit in the United States. Launched by James Corden, she very quickly seduced a large public. As well, each episode is several million views on Youtube. It is necessary to say that the facilitator is very strong ! In addition, it offers a cast of choice. Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, or Migos, everyone goes ! In fact, Camille Combal has decided to draw inspiration from.

It is, therefore, Aya Nakamura who was able to take advantage of this trip by car. At only 24 years of age, the interpreter of Pookie is already a real star. Moreover, his songs have crossed the borders. Rihanna and Madonna are then ambiancées on his music ! The great class ! However, this is not so surprising. The young woman has a lot of talent.



Aya Nakamura, nettled by this question on his music

During this ride, Aya Nakamura and Camille Combal, therefore, have taken several titles of the singer. They have then interpreted Djadja, but also the famous song Pookie. As well, they seem to be a lot of fun. However, the French star is income on a thing that annoys more than anything. It is thereforea question that the public asks him constantly.

Aya is then expressed. ” In fact, this is not a question. We do have to ask myself this question there, but she wants to say it. Why you don’t speak French, and in fact, it works so much ? “. The singer then continued. ” Kind, it means what your words ? You don’t understand anything “. Even if she does not support this remark, she nevertheless confessed to not all the time make efforts.