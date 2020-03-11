Aya Nakamura: Coachella 2020 canceled due to the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, the festival Coachella is threatened this year ! Information that they dislike, therefore, to Aya Nakamura.

This is the rumor that invades the canvas at this time... And, above all, which may not appeal to Aya Nakamura… The festival Coachella may be canceled due to the covid-19. MCE TV tells you more!

Aya Nakamura, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat… So that the list of artists gave the water to the mouth… The festival might not see the light of day this year ! In fact, due to the spread of covid-19 in the United States, the show risk the deprogramming !

The weekend of 10 to 12 and from 17 to 19 April, the legendary festival Coachella will be cancelled ! If the decision is not yet official, Aya Nakamura, for the time being, did not want to pronounce on his account Instagram !

In fact, this year, the singer with the legendary tube Djadja had to be produced on the stage of Coachella ! A consecration for a French artist ! Unfortunately for her, her show is so compromised…

Fans of Aya Nakamura shout in the scandal

Depending on the site Billboard, the dates of Coachella might take place in October, the time that the coronavirus is spreading… In the meantime, artists like Aya Nakamura or even FKA Twigs are waiting for the verdict !

On Twitter, the internet users know already that the festival will not take place in April 2020,… Although the information is always to be taken with a grain of salt ! Thus, they are expressed on the social network. “But it is too sad for Aya Nakamura… His first Coachella canceled ! “

Or. ” Certainly we’re not ready to see a concert by Aya Nakamura ! Now that the concerts over 1000 people are forbidden in France… Even in the united States it’s going to be a mess ! Strongly that the coronavirus disappears ! It’s starting to be serious, this story of the virus ! “ And we can read on the social network ! For the interested main, Aya, the artist has not yet expressed !