Aya Nakamura: her single The Dot becomes diamond disk

Share on Facebook

The single “The Dot” by Aya Nakamura has just been certified diamond disk ! A new accolade for the singer of 24 years !

Good news for Aya Nakamura ! In fact, her single The Dot has just been certified diamond disk ! MCE TV tells you more !

This is the fifth disc of diamond of the artist ! Monday 23 march 2020, Aya Nakamura has been a part of the good news to its millions of subscribers !

In fact, the famous singer has posted a shot of the ” snep music “, announcing his diamond disk ! A photo posted in his story with the following caption : ” And of 5 “ !

Thus, internet users mobilized to wish félicitations to the beautiful Aya ! Indeed, the comments under the post in question are ultra many !

MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments to adorable fan ! They weren’t stingy with compliments… And it is little to say !

Aya Nakamura, fans of the artist are to the angels

While his album “Nakamura” is already certified triple-platinum record, the beautiful singer has just obtained a new consecration !

In fact, one of his pieces, The Dot, is now certified disk of diamond with over 50 million streams ! Good news for Aya Nakamura !

Fans of the artist are also welcomed the new ! In fact, many have commented on the publication below !

MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments ! ” Too happy for Aya Nakamura ! In addition to it is my favorite song from the album “The Dot” !

Or even : “Best news of the day ! For the money, I’m going to shorten The Dot all day ! I love this song, it’s just the most crazy of his album ! “ And we can read on the social network !