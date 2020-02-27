Aya Nakamura in concert: she dares to the combination of multi-coloured !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

Aya Nakamura will dazzle his audience. On stage, the singer was displayed with a combination of multi-coloured and very on trend !

Aya Nakamura is a pro of the song, but also the style ! During his last concert, the singer has dared a superb combination multi-colored. MCE TV tells you more !

Aya, this is the star staple of the moment. It is simple, it breaks everything ! It does so the more hits that it has produced. 40%, Djadja, or Behavior, many of his songs have become classics of the pop. Besides, the young woman shines also to the international. One of his sons has received a much-coveted title. ” The single Pookie by Aya Nakamura is certified diamond for export by the @bureauexport ! “. The great class !

It must be said that Aya Nakamura is highly appreciated by the public. However, on social networks, the singer has a very big community. 2 million followers on Instagram, this is something ! Thus, it is not only a music star. His audience did not hesitate, therefore, not to express his admiration. ” Wow my life, you are beautiful ! “.

Aya Nakamura sublime combination multicolor

Aya Nakamura is a very big star of the song. But that’s not all ! It also has a lot of style ! As was the case with american stars, the young woman dares of the outfits still more extravagant than the others. His profile Instagram is loaded. It’s simple, everything goes ! Indeed, the singer seems to appreciate a certain type of outfit. It is therefore combinations.

There are 2 days of this, Aya Nakamura was then displayed in a stunning combination. Yesterday, the pop star has recurred. For a concert of madness, she then landed with a combination of colours. One thing is for sure, the singer has not left anyone indifferent. ” I like love ” as stated by one of his fans. Besides, the girl seems to be very happy. Get “repost” by Aya, this is not nothing !

