Aya Nakamura in Plan C: she broke out with Camille Combal ! (VIDEO)

In Plan C, Camille Combal and Aya Nakamura pushed the song into a sequence of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden !

A CARPOOL KARAOKE HILARIOUS

Adapted from the famous sequence of James Corden, in Plan C, Camille Combal took the steering wheel singing in the car with Aya Nakamura ! On the road, the two protagonists, therefore, have sung several tubes of the artist ! In effect, they gave it their all on Djadja, Pookie, The Dot or Behavior !

So many titles from the directory of Aya Nakamura… And that the artist to sing with gusto in a duo with Camille Combal ! During this Carpool Karakoe, they also have the singing on It is attached from Christophe Maé ! To discover all of their performance we propose you to watch the video below !

Aya Nakamura : ” It annoys me when people call me ‘Djadja’”

In this Carpool Karaoke, Aya Nakamura has made several confidences ! In fact, the artist said that a lot of people called it “Djadja” in the street (in reference to its famous tube, editor’s note). A nickname that Aya does not like. ” It annoys me when people call me ” Djadja “. She said, nettled. The artist has also explained that she didn’t like to be told that his lyrics mean nothing… well, that is said !

Users have loved this video ! On Youtube, internet users have commented in mass this video ! ” I’m too much of a fan of his voice ! It’s incredible… as Soon as Aya opens the mouth, it is a pure wonder ! “ Or again : ” This is the first “interview” by Aya Nakamura where I feel really comfortable ! I loved the state of mind of Camille Combal… It is really feel good ! This is the best tv to Aya… And by far ! “ And we can read on the platform of video ! Messages that will, for sure, fun to Aya !