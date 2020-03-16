Aya Nakamura is done in by a fake video on the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

Aya Nakamura would it actually have ? On social networks, Aya Nakamura would have shared a fake video about the Coronavirus.

A video that has become viral therefore on the social networks has caused some confusion among the people. Aya Nakamura is she also fell in the panel. It is what it is. And it is not the only one. MCE TV you watch.

This is a video that created the buzz for the past few days. On the images, many Italian homes dancing in their balcony… At the same time.

Became viral, the video is doing the buzz for the past few days. Filmed in Italy, the video shows several people. These singing local songs. And the anthem Fratelli d’italia. All with musical instruments in hands.

This video allowed the italians to decompress. in this period of confinement following the Coronavirus. Then, the temptation to put the pictures online was great. Too large.

Of the crafty and juxtaposed the song Roar by Katy Perry… in the place of his Italian. As well, the singer, is pregnant, is having. And she reacted on Twitter. It is not the only one.

AYA NAKAMURA trapped by a video on the Coronavirus

The interpreter of Dajdja was then made to trap on Twitter. In fact, on the video of the Italian singing and dancing on their balconies, it is indeed Aya Nakumra in the background.

Amused by the situation, Aya Nakamura did not hesitate to respond positively to this hoax. The interpreter of Pookie has tweeted : ” Sacred corona “. Funny.

Viewed over 1.6 million times, the video has become viral. Like Katy Perry and Aya Nakamura it is Cheryl Cole, who has seen her song Fight for this love to be diverted. And it does not stop.

The singer Yelle has seen his song I want to see you be the subject of a hoax on the social networks. In reality, as has so rightly announced a user on Twitter, ” all the songs can stick to the situation “. It is not wrong. Is not it.

On social networks, the people do not hesitate to share messages of hope. Following the measures taken by the Government to eradicate the Covid-19. Fearful, the singer Yelle is said ” a little freaked out, but excited at the idea of remaking the party “ with his fans. Hope.