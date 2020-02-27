Aya Nakamura more popular than Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliott !

Share on Facebook

Aya Nakamura has a smile and there was always something ! On Spotify, it outclasses the singer Lauryn Hill but also rapper Missy Elliott.

It no longer has the beautiful Aya Nakamura ! The star is the queen of hits and she is also a subscriber to the platinum discs. His lyrics are known to all, and all of its clips have been viewed around the world. But that’s not all ! The interpreter of ” Girlfriends “ will also be on show at the Coachella 2020. It’s a safe bet that the pretty brunette is going to put out the fire on stage. Lately, the young woman has also made the buzz with Camille Combal.

The reason for this ? During a ” Carpool Karaoke “, they have then taken the greatest hits of Aya. Needless to say, the video has become viral on the web. A few hours ago, the singer has shared a amazing screen through his account Instagram. It was the classification of listening unique to the platform ! And the beautiful Aya Nakamura is in the top 10 of Spotify. Well done !

Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliott heels Aya Nakamura on Spotify !

As you can see, Aya Nakamura has 1.6 million listeners unique on the platform. While Lauryn Hill has only 1.4 million against 1.2 million for Missy Elliott. A very nice performance for the young woman ! Because the other two artists will illustrate it brilliantly for several years in the world of music. It’s a safe bet that fans of the star have been very pleased by this news. On Instagram, the interpreter of ” Pookie “ to share everything with his followers.

He happens also to launch a series of questions/answers to interact with his audience. Aficionado of fashion, Aya Nakamura always opt for outfits with ultra-trends that are turning heads of his fans. And the woman is often the buzz with its incredible shots. The brunette arsonist knows what he will and it makes almost no fashion-faux pas ! The singer, based on the large number of people with his choice of attire. The class !