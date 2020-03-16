Aya Nakamura: the French confined sing “Pookie” to their balcony

Confined to their homes for 24 hours, the French are busy ! Yesterday, from their balconies, they sang “Pookie” by Aya Nakamura.

Surprise ! Aya Nakamura just posted a video of several French train singing “Pookie” from their balconies... MCE TV tells you more !

While the French are in quarantine for just 24 hours… These products are already creative ! In fact, in Paris, several people are grouped in their balconies to sing ” Pookie. A title of Aya Nakamura !

The singer has also reposted a video of people singing the title ! A video with the following caption : ” Corona, you will win not our desires to make the party ! “Now that that’s said !

As a reminder, since yesterday, the French are invited to stay confined to their homes and to output only in case of absolute necessity ! Thus, some of the French are involved so as they can… And obviously in music with the hits of Aya Nakamura !

Aya Nakamura : viewers react to this video

In Italy, the population has also decided to sing to her balcony… these, However, have not sung a title of Aya Nakamura ! In effect, they have chosen to sing the national anthem Fratelli d’italia ! Images, therefore, have travelled the world ! For info, the italians are invited to do more than just get out of the house for several days !

In France, internet users, therefore, have responded in large numbers to the video repostée by Aya ! Here are a few tweets: ” It’s been not even two days that we were in quarantine... And it starts already has done that ! “

Or. “The songs of Aya Nakamura… It is our national anthem (laughs)! In any case, it is a good initiative ! Finding the window : yes ! But to go out to join him : no ! It is important that the people “who are not afraid of the coronavirus,” think a little bit to other people that they could contaminate ! The elderly for example, or even the people who already have other diseases ! “ And we can read on the social network !

