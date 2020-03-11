Aya Nakamura: the new dates for Coachella 2020 revealed !

Share on Facebook

While Aya Nakamura is about to occur at Coachella, the festival has just published new dates for the artist for the edition 2020.

Aya Nakamura goes dead it to Coachella. However, it will occur at later dates. In question : the coronavirus. Finally, the festival announced new dates. MCE TV says it all.

Coachella 2020, compromise for Aya Nakamura ? It was the rumor of the moment. Finally, more fear than harm, because the festival will be taking place, even if it is deferred a little later this year. The interpreter of ” Pookie “ will therefore be under the sun of California in October next.

What does take time before this nasty virus is that of ancient history. Fans will therefore be our Aya Nakamura national in October, if by then, the covid-19 do we lead a hard life. Fingers crossed.

The diva franco-malian will so 9, 10, 11, and 16, 17 and 18 October 2020. Indeed, at a time when the virus spreads, keep the festival in April would have posed some problems for the organisers.

Aya Nakamura Coachella 2020: postponed because of the covid-19

The coronavirus may have been because of Coachella. Aya Nakamura is not the only one to suffer the costs of the virus. These are so well – all the dates in the festival, which will be carried forward. For those who want it, and that will not be available on these dates, they will of course be refunded. For others, the more to wait.

The Nakamurance will therefore be patient before to find Aya Nakamura, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat performing on stage. Besides, Coachella isn’t the only festival to have to delay or cancel its dates. In fact, a good number of artists had to do in this epidemic.

This is the case of the group of K-pop BTS has cancelled several dates in Seoul, South Korea. Finally, for Coachella, Aya no longer has to worry from his side. Its dates have just been pushed back. What to prepare before the fateful moment of his consecration. There is therefore more than putting a warm and count the days.