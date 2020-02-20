AZ Alkmaar vs LASK Linz live streaming free: preview, betting tips

AZ Alkmaar vs LASK Linz live streaming free

AZ – LASK: forecast (cf. 2.40) for the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

For two AZ and LASK in the Europa League scored 26 goals, but whether to wait for the goal extravaganza and in-person meeting on February 20 – the answer is in our forecast. How will the match end?

AZ

AZ was not in the most difficult group – the Arne Slot team had to face off against Manchester United, Partizan and Astana. As a result, the “cheese farmers” managed to succeed, finishing in second place, but the third “Partizan” was only one point behind. In the championship AZ is in second place with 47 points, losing to the leader “Ajax” six points.

LASK Linz

LASK is one of the main discoveries of the current European Cup season – the team of Valerien Ismael won a very difficult group. The Austrians opposed Sporting, PSV and Rosenborg, scoring 13 points in matches with them. LASK is also successful in the Austrian championship – thanks to a 3-2 victory over Salzburg in the last round, he became a leader.

Statistics

AZ scored in each of the last 11 home matches

In each of the last four away matches, LASK scored at least two goals

In the last two matches AZ has conceded five goals

Forecast

AZ in the last rounds made a lot of mistakes in defense, which he was not forgiven by either Twente or Bred. It is unlikely that the situation has changed dramatically in a few days, so LASK will definitely have scoring chances today, which the Austrian club is implementing with enviable efficiency.

Nevertheless, AZ also has a powerful attack, which it will most likely make the main bet on, so today it makes sense to count on goals.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – total over three goals . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.40

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (0) on AZ. Such a bet can be placed for 1.73