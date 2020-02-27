Babysitter accidentally shot a kid doing a selfie with a gun

By Maria Batterbury

In Houston, Texas (USA) 19-year-old Caitlin Smith has decided took a selfie with a gun and accidentally shot in the stomach 10-year-old nephew.

Firearms the girl found in the apartment where the parents live with the injured boy. At this time she had to care for the child, said Sheriff Harris County ed Gonzalez on Twitter.

When she did a photo with a gun, accidentally pulled the trigger and a shot rang out. According to Caitlin Smith, she didn’t know the gun was loaded. She was arrested for causing bodily harm involving serious injuries.

As a result the child was hospitalized in critical condition. According to local police, after the operation the boy’s condition has stabilized.

Olga Vertalec

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
