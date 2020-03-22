The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach commented on the possible cancellation of the Olympics, to be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August, according to SWR Sport.

“Cancellation of Games will ruin Olympic dreams, more than 11 thousand athletes. I believe that not to play would be the least fair solution,” said Bach.

An outbreak of coronavirus has been recorded in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to the latest data from the disease died over 11 thousand people, 93 thousand recovered. The total number of cases exceeded 280 thousand