“Bad Guy,” Billy Ailes became the most successful single of 2019

Billy Iles. Photo: twitter.com/recordingacad

International Association of phonogram producers (IFPI) has named the most popular singles of 2019.

As reported on the organization’s website, the rating was headed by the song Bad Guy Billy Iles with worldwide sales of 19.5 million copies.

Second place went to “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X (18.4 million copies).

Closes the three leaders – “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (16.1 million).

Also in the top 10 included “Sunflower” Post Malone and Swae Lee (13.4 million), “7 Rings” Ariana Grande (13.3 million), “Dance Monkey” Tones and I (11.4 million), “I Don’t Care” ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber (10.3 million), “Shallow” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (10.2 million), “Someone You Loved” Lewis Capaldi (9.1 million) and “Without Me” Halsey (9.1 million).