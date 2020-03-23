“Bad guys forever” and “sonic the Hedgehog” will be released online

In connection with the downtime of the film due to pandemic coronavirus Paramount and Sony decided to release two online cash hit ahead of schedule, according to Deadline. Talking about family adventure “sonic the Hedgehog” and adult Comedy action film “Bad guys forever.”

The movie with Jim Carrey and the movie with will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be available on all digital platforms on March 31. Meanwhile, Studio Universal Mar 20, released online “the invisible Man”, March 24, Warner will release a Network of “birds of Prey” and Disney scheduled for April 3 release Pisarevsky animations “Forward” on all streaming services (the cartoon, alas, failed at the box office, as it fell on the eve of the quarantine).

We will remind, earlier it was reported that ahead of time will appear online the ninth episode of the space Saga “Star wars.”