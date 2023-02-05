Bad news for newlyweds. Will they have to pay tax on the envelopes given to them?

Spread the love

The rulers wanted to tax not only internet dumps. Envelopes given to newlyweds were targeted.

As the “Money” portal reminds, recently there was a lot of talk about the amendment to the Act on Donations and Inheritances, which imposed a tax on organized online collections. Although Prime Minister Morawiecki announced that the regulation was to disappear from the act, further controversies arose. This time they were triggered by a provision imposing a tax on envelopes given to newlyweds and jubilarians. Get to know the details!

Controversial records

“Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” points out that the amendment to the act on donations and inheritance raises many doubts. Specialists pay attention to the tax on donations from many people. Under the new regulations, newlyweds would have to donate much more money to the tax office than it is currently.

The donation tax for one person will have to be paid when the collected amount exceeds PLN 108,360, PLN 81,270 or PLN 54,180. The limit depends on the tax group of the person donating the amount.

Tax advisor Piotr Leonarski in an interview with “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” stated that newlyweds will be obliged by the new regulations to add up money from envelopes donated to them by persons from the same tax group. If the limit indicated in the regulations is exceeded, the surplus will have to be shared with the treasury.

Another controversial provision will disappear from the act

A lot of controversy was caused by the provision in the amended regulations, imposing a tax on online collections, conducted, among others, by by parents collecting funds for the treatment of their children.

“If the value of the collection transferred by many donors to one organizer exceeds a total of PLN 54,180, then the beneficiary pays the tax. Its value may, in turn, reach 20% of the surplus of over PLN 22,256 of donations received ” – explained the meaning of this provision “Interia”.

Substantial opposition to this provision ended with the intervention of Prime Minister Morawiecki, who assured that this provision would disappear from the act.

