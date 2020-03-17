Bal costume Met Gala-2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

The costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum announced that the annual Met Gala-2020, planned for 4 may, has been postponed indefinitely.

According to Vogue, an annual gala event was also affected by the pandemic coronavirus and introduced in the United States restrictive measures.

All programs and events scheduled at the Museum until may 15, will be cancelled or postponed.

The Museum itself will be closed until 4 April.

As previously reported, in the United States because of the coronavirus canceled the presentation of several awards and CinemaCon festival.