Balestier Khalsa FC v Hougang United FC live streaming free for the ICC Singapore

Hegan United have won the last three matches against Balestie Hals, but will the tradition continue on March 18 – we have prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Balestier

“Halsa Ballet” entered the season with a 0-1 loss from Tampin Rovers, but so far this is Khidir Khamis’s only team mistake at the start of the season. In the second round, the club painted a 2-2 draw with Albirex Niigata, and in the last match they beat the outsider Young Lions 2-0, thus being able to climb to the fourth line in the table.

Hougang

“Hegan United” in the opening match of the season fully justified the forecasts of the fans – Clement Theo’s team smashed the Young Lions to pieces, sending four unanswered goals into the opponent’s goal. However, in the last meeting, “Hegan United” could not oppose “Geilang United”, losing to the opponent 1: 2 on his field and failing to rise above fifth place in the table.

Statistics

Hegan United have won their last three matches against Ballet Hales

In none of the last five home matches, Halsa Ballet beat Khegan United – three defeats and two draws

Only in one of the last six matches, “Halsa Ballet” managed to win

Forecast

“Hegan United” clearly relies on the championship, but having made a mistake in the last round, the club allowed the rivals to leave in a small margin, so today it makes sense to wait from the guests for a more active game in attack. “Ballet Halsa” plays poorly in defense, and in general “Hegan United” is a very uncomfortable opponent for her, so the hosts have few chances for success.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Hegan United . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65