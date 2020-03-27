Band DakhaBrakha presented a new album Alambari

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Группа ДахаБраха представила новый альбом Alambari

Ukrainian ethno-chaos band “DakhaBrakha” (DakhaBrakha) presented their new album Alambari.

The album is dedicated to traveling around the world. And the album gave the terrain in the mountains of Brazil, the town Alambari.

In the track list includes nine songs.

“Once wandering in the material of the previous album “the Way” we were able to call in Kiev, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Lugansk region, Crimea … But our country is so huge that all of it in one fell swoop is impossible to see. Moreover, if not confined to its borders, remember the Australia, New Zealand, France, America, Brazil, and dozens of other less known countries…Alambari – our Brazilian stop on the route. I, although this material is not purely Brazilian authenticity, who knows the territory and how the area has influenced us during recording”, wrote the musician in Facebook.

We will remind, earlier released a teaser of a documentary about Ukrainian group “DakhaBrakha”.

Maria Batterbury

