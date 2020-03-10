Band the pierces have released the video for the track Forever/Never to archival records

Ukrainian group “Time and Glass”, which released last summer new album Vislovo, presented a clip for the song “Forever/Never”.

In the video, whose Directors were Maxim Shelkovnikov and Denis Manoha shown archival footage from concerts, filming, interviews during the existence of the team.

In the story, the members of the group Alexei Zavgorodniy and Nadia Dorofeeva sit on the bench and look at the screen files. Actors during some aspects do not hold back tears.

