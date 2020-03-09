Banik Ostrava vs Mlada Boleslav live streaming free for the Czech First League

Banik Ostrava vs Mlada Boleslav. Forecast (cf. 2.07) for the Czech Championship match (March 9, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the Czech Championship match, in which on March 9, Banik will play against Mlada. Who will prevail in this confrontation? – the answer is in our material.

Banik

“ Banik ” became the fifth last season, and in the new season confidently defends his title and after 23 rounds managed to improve his position by one place. The miners have 11 victories and five world victories, and the distance to the third Yablonets is only two points.

The last defeat in the league “ Bannich ” was suffered on November 2, and in the last game away they unexpectedly easily outplayed České Budějovice (2: 0).

In today’s match will not be able to play Janos , Lyalkovich and Baros .

Mlada Boleslav

“ Mlada ” last year took the place of today’s rival, and in the current championship, after 23 rounds, takes the ninth line. The assets of ” Balko ” 10 Victoria and four draws, while in the last five matches Boleslav knows victories.

The away game of the last day of winter at Prishbra ended in a goalless draw, for which we made a prediction.

In today’s game , Pecs , Wiesner and Matejowski will not be able to take part .

Statistics

Yablonec lost 3 of 4 last home games

“Mlada” won the last time on October 19

The last personal match ended with the victory of “Mlad” (2: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers are on the side of the hosts, who have not played very well on their field in recent games. In our opinion, an equal game awaits us, but the more successful one wins. We offer you to play a bet on performance, which the teams have on top this season.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 2.07