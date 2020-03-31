Barb remembered an old photo, “glorifying” Stalin: the network is angry

Ukrainian boxer-heavyweight Alexander Usik after the call to continue to go to communion in the churches, despite the quarantine, landed in another scandal.

Moreover, nothing this time to do or say the athlete was not necessary. On the popular Facebook page “Baba I kit” published a photo of the speech of the Crimea for the “Ukrainian atamans”, which he, with a satisfied smile posing on the background of the inscription “Viva Stalin”.

This photo caused a wave of negativity from fellow Moustache. For six hours the publication garnered nearly 600 comments. “Well the Yak vono ubove… Wool-cotton!!!“, “Head potrebna dwellers it STI . Timati hit them.. All“, “the Church and Stalin are not compatible. Means nonsense in his head is not structured“, “blows to the head are not in vain…“, “this is a misunderstanding And says that it glorifies Ukraine. Better not take the flag into their own hands” — users do not hold back their emotions.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter