Barbara Brylska cancer (photo)

In a famous Polish actress Barbara Brylska, which became popular in the Soviet Union after the execution of the main roles in the cult film of Eldar Ryazanov “Irony of fate or With light steam!”, diagnosed with cancer. 78-year-old star has confirmed this to the publication Starhit. Details she refused to discuss.

The actress refused to discuss the disease. However, said that doctors give positive forecasts. “Just need time,” she said. And urged fans to wish her good health.

It is assumed that Brylska, perhaps struggling with cancer of the tongue. And the disease was discovered a few years ago.

Currently, the actress, who lives in Warsaw, sitting at home in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Barbara also played in the Russian film “Down house”, “Admiral” and “Irony of fate. The sequel”.

Still from the film “Irony of fate”

