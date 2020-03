The star of the film “Irony of fate or With light steam!”, Polish actress Barbara Brylska struggling with cancer, reports BAGNET, citing “StarHit”.

According to the newspaper, the 78-year-old actress can be tongue cancer, but she is the exact diagnosis is not called. Brylska refused to talk about their disease, but noted that the forecast of doctors is positive.

The actress also urged fans to wish her good health.