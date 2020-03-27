“Barcelona” has reduced the salaries of all employees of the club

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

"Барселона" снизила зарплаты всем работникам клуба

Football club “Barcelona” has decided to reduce the wages of all employees of the club at the time of the pandemic coronavirus, according to the official website of the Spanish team.

this decision was made by the Board of Directors of the team at the meeting, which was held in remote form. Thus, according to the statement of the club, measures strictly follow the formal labour standards.

It is noteworthy that before some of the players of the Catalan team refused wage cuts.

Maria Batterbury

