Bars Kazan vs SKA-Neva live streaming free for the VHL

Bars Kazan vs SKA-Neva. Forecast (kf. 2.00) for the VHL match (March 16, 2020)

The next ¼ final match of the VHL championship between Bars and SKA-Neva will be held on March 16. For you, we have prepared a forecast for this match: will it be the last in the series?

Bars Kazan

Kazan “Bars” in the “regular season” performed much worse than their quarter-final opponent, 13 points behind the army team, but it was Kazan who won in this series, and even with a score of 3-0 that left little hope for the team from St. Petersburg. After two away victories (5: 4 OT, 3: 1) they convincingly outplayed their opponents in the home game, even though they missed the first – 4: 1.

The young striker Danil Voevodin in this fight scored himself and gave an assist to his partner.

SKA-Neva

SKA-Neva from St. Petersburg for a long time was the leader in Group 1 of the regular season, but at the end of the season it allowed Moscow Zvezda and Dynamo fellow countrymen ahead. Nevertheless, the third place was also quite a worthy result, and the Krasnoyarsk “Falcon” in the 1/8 finals was passed as a whole confidently – 4-2.

All the more surprising was some, if you like, even the helplessness of the St. Petersburg team in the confrontation with the “Bars”. Current score 0-3 in the series will be extremely difficult, if not impossible.

Statistics

Bars have won five previous bouts in a row

CSKA lost four times in their last five matches

Kazan won four of the last five full-time fights of two teams

Forecast

Yes, a 4-0 score in the quarter finals seems unlikely, but we are forced to predict the victory of the hosts and in this game one thing. We think that the army team themselves really understand that there is little chance of recouping, and, quite possibly, they will simply lay down their hands.

Our forecast is the victory of Barca, taking into account overtime. 1XBet offers a coefficient of 2.00 on this outcome