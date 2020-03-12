Basaksehir Istanbul vs FC Copenhagen live streaming free for the Europa League

“Bashaksehir” on their field does not lose in 10 games in a row, but will the tradition continue in the match with “Copenhagen” – we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Basaksehir

“Bashaksehir” was in a very difficult group, but, contrary to all forecasts, managed to win it, ahead of “Roma”, “Borussia” from Mönchengladbach and “Wolfsberger”. The first opponent of Okan Buruk ‘s team was Sporting, which could well be the last for her – in Portugal, by the 77th minute, the Turks lost with a score of 0: 3, but were able to clear one ball.

In Istanbul, there was already a completely different football – Bashaksehir won a victory with a similar score, and then squeezed an opponent in extra-times.

The owners have no problems with injuries.

FC Copenhagen

“Copenhagen” quite confidently passed the group stage, having managed to get into the playoffs together with “Malmö”, leaving behind Kiev Dynamo and Swiss Lugano. The draw brought the “Lions” into the 1/16 finals with the “Celtic”, the team Stole Solbakken was clearly not considered the favorite in this pair. Nevertheless, after a home draw 1: 1, Copenhagen beat the Celts 3-1 away and sensationally reached the 1/8 finals.

Will not play : Wind, Boylisen. Risks to miss N’Doye match.

Statistics

In none of the last 10 home matches in all tournaments has Bashakshahir lost – eight wins and two draws

Only in one of the four home matches of the Europa League did Bashaksehir lose

In only one of the last four away matches, Copenhagen managed to win

Forecast

“Bashaksehir” gathered a fully combat-ready team that is fighting for the championship in the Turkish Super League and clearly expects to break into the quarterfinals of the Europa League. The task for the owners is not too complicated – at home Bashaksehir always relies on the attack and very rarely loses points, Copenhagen will certainly try to give a fight, but the “lions” are unlikely to overcome two sensations in a row.

In our opinion, the guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Bashaksehir . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80