Basaksehir v Gaziantep FK: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Basaksehir v Gaziantep FK. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 2, 2020)

Basaksehir

Bashaksehir stubbornly fights for the top three league teams. Now Okan Buruk ‘s wards are in third place with 46 points in the asset. In addition to the Super League, the Orange and Blue play in the playoffs of the Europa League. There they passed Sporting (5: 4), and are ready to fight in 1/8 with Copenhagen. The last game in the Turkish championship was won against Rizespor (2: 1).

Enzo Crivelli and Edin Vishcha for a pair scored 17 goals in the league.

Gaziantep

Gaziantep has recently lost its shape and sank down the standings. Now the team is in ninth place with 31 points in the asset. The last six games in the league for the club were not very good, he managed to win two victories, play a draw once and be defeated three times. The team of Marius Sumoudis distinguished himself in the games against Sivasspor (5: 1) and Rizespor (2: 0).

Mugdat Celik will not be able to play in this meeting due to injury.

Statistics

Basaksehir won four of six past matches.

Gaziantep lost three of its six previous matches in the league.

Bashaksehir won the last meeting in person.

Forecast

In the current confrontation, one can distinguish a favorite – this is “Bashaksehir”. The hosts look more confident opponent. Guests show a good result, but still this is not enough to defeat a formidable opponent. We look forward to victory from the “orange-blue”.

Our forecast – Asian handicap (-1.5) on “Başaksehir” of 2.34 in BC 1hStavka.