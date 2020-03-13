Basketball Superleague in Ukraine prematurely ended due to coronavirus (photo)

Championship of Ukraine on basketball became the first sporting event in our country, which prematurely ended due to active spreading of the epidemic of the coronavirus.

The President of the basketball Federation of Ukraine (FBU) Michael Brodsky (pictured) explained his decision by the fact that there is no guarantee the completion of quarantine in our country until April 3rd.

“I am a supporter of a radical, drastic action, as in this case — save one life and the whole world would be saved. Don’t want to take on some heavy history. Basketball is not only a sport but a show. And what’s a show without fans with no interest, no intrigue? People in the country are not up to shows, concerts and other entertainment. Moreover, behind all this are the sponsors ‘ money. I roughly imagine the situation: we have a break in the championship until April 3rd. But what are the chances that this story will end in a month? We asked all members of the Executive Committee of the FBU. Someone silently, someone loudly objected, but agreed to this step“, — transfers words of the official edition “Mirror of week”.

In this case, the leader of the championship, “Dnepr” remained dissatisfied with the decision and expressed readiness to play in an empty stadium. “I’m responsible for all the kids who play basketball all the people in this sport and for all clubs. Let’s say we made a mistake, and on 3 April the world to win the coronavirus. If I show that I took too drastic a solution — will retire. If is not present — I will continue to work, “added Brodsky.

Note that because of the coronavirus suffer top basketball tournaments around the world — for example, the national basketball Association (NBA) has suspended the season after the player fell ill Utah jazz Rudy Gobert, and all the Euroleague games were postponed after the diagnosis COVID-19 have several players of real Madrid.

